Teva ahead 1% premarket on FDA acceptance of marketing application for Rituxan biosimilar

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is up 1% premarket on light volume in response to the news that the FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application from commercialization partner Celltrion seeking approval of CT-P10, a biosimilar to Biogen and Roche's Rituxan . The agency's action date should be in Q1 2018.

Chicago, IL

