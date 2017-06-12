Telit receives purchase order for LTE automotive modules

Technology company with a focus on the 'internet of things', Telit Communications, confirmed on Friday that it received the first purchase order from an unnamed emerging North American car original equipment manufacturer for its LTE Cat6 automotive-grade module. The AIM-traded firm said its LTE Cat6 module, which obtained certification from US-based network operator AT&T in May, would provide high-speed internet connectivity and was expected to start shipping to the North American market in autumn of this year, and to other markets in 2018.

