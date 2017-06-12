Take your medicine: how research into...

Take your medicine: how research into supply chains will help you take care of yourself

Read more: University of Cambridge

Researchers are working with pharmaceutical companies to make improvements across the whole supply chain, from how a pill is made to the moment it is swallowed by the patient. We are already able to 'print' tablet medicines on demand, and we are now exploring whether this might take place at more local sites, or at the local pharmacy or even in our own homes.

Chicago, IL

