Supreme Court Ruling Promises To Reshape Major, Multiparty Litigation in Federal Court
In Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California , No. 16-466, slip op. , the United States Supreme Court provided further clarification regarding the exercise of personal jurisdiction over corporations.
