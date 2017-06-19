Supreme Court limits jurisdictional reach of state courts in Plavix class action
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that California courts did not have specific jurisdiction to hear the claims of nonresidents in a Plavix class action when those plaintiffs didn't buy or ingest the drug in the state. The Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in a class action suit that claimed the blood-thinning drug caused bleeding and strokes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC