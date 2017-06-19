Stockton SJ, fire district sue drug companies over opioid crisis
The 52-page complaint was filed in Superior Court late last month by two private law firms on behalf of Stockton, San Joaquin County and the Montezuma Fire Protection District, which serves unincorporated portions of southeast Stockton. The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages.
