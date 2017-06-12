States Launch Bipartisan Probe of Opi...

States Launch Bipartisan Probe of Opioid Marketing and Addiction

9 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general is jointly investigating the marketing of prescription painkillers and the causes of widespread opioid addiction, according to people familiar with the matter, in another sign of growing pressure on the pharmaceutical industry. The probe, which includes a majority of U.S. states, is expected to be publicly announced in the coming days, the people said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Chicago, IL

