Smithers Avanza Adds Instrumentation To Newly Expanded Bioanalytical...

Smithers Avanza , a contract research organization supporting the pharmaceutical industry, announced that it has added three additional instruments to its bioanalytical laboratory, following up on its recent building expansion; the Hamilton Microlab STAR pipetting workstation , the Meso Scale Discovery MESO Sector S 600 plate reader and the Perkin Elmer EnSpireA multimode plate reader . These instruments, along with the recent additions to the physical lab space, increase Smithers Avanza's capacity for bioanalytical testing.

