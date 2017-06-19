Smithers Avanza Adds Instrumentation To Newly Expanded Bioanalytical...
Smithers Avanza , a contract research organization supporting the pharmaceutical industry, announced that it has added three additional instruments to its bioanalytical laboratory, following up on its recent building expansion; the Hamilton Microlab STAR pipetting workstation , the Meso Scale Discovery MESO Sector S 600 plate reader and the Perkin Elmer EnSpireA multimode plate reader . These instruments, along with the recent additions to the physical lab space, increase Smithers Avanza's capacity for bioanalytical testing.
