SK Biotek acquires BMS facility in Ireland
SK Biotek, a subsidiary of SK Holdings, said Monday that it will be acquiring a manufacturing facility in Ireland from global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb, paving the way for the company's entry into the European market. The facility, which manufactures small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, is located in Swords, Ireland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC