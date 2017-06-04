Reviewing Cardinal Health

AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitabiliy, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations. This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.