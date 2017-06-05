Pilgrim Quality Solutions & The Knowledge Group Present Pharmaceutical Industry Webinar Series
Pilgrim Quality Solutions, a leading global provider of enterprise quality management software and services for the Life Sciences, today announced it is sponsoring a series of live webinars, presented by The Knowledge Group, on current risk- and compliance-centric trends impacting quality processes within the Pharmaceutical industry. The webinars will be presented by a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners who will offer insights into best practice solutions for addressing those industry trends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC