Pilgrim Quality Solutions & The Knowledge Group Present Pharmaceutical Industry Webinar Series

Pilgrim Quality Solutions, a leading global provider of enterprise quality management software and services for the Life Sciences, today announced it is sponsoring a series of live webinars, presented by The Knowledge Group, on current risk- and compliance-centric trends impacting quality processes within the Pharmaceutical industry. The webinars will be presented by a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners who will offer insights into best practice solutions for addressing those industry trends.

