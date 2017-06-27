Pharmerica Corporation (PMC) Position...

Pharmerica Corporation (PMC) Position Decreased by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in Pharmerica Corporation by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,336 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period.

