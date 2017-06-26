Pharmaceutical industry contributes more to employment than other industries: data
South Korea's pharmaceutical industry has posted more than double the annual growth rate in terms of employment compared to the manufacturing sector as a whole, industry data showed Tuesday. The pharmaceutical industry has recorded 3.9 percent in annual employment growth rate between 2005 and 2015, while the comparable figure for overall manufacturing stood at 1.6 percent, according to data by the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association which checked figures released by Statistics Korea.
