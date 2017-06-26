Pharmaceutical industry contributes m...

Pharmaceutical industry contributes more to employment than other industries: data

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's pharmaceutical industry has posted more than double the annual growth rate in terms of employment compared to the manufacturing sector as a whole, industry data showed Tuesday. The pharmaceutical industry has recorded 3.9 percent in annual employment growth rate between 2005 and 2015, while the comparable figure for overall manufacturing stood at 1.6 percent, according to data by the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association which checked figures released by Statistics Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,090 • Total comments across all topics: 282,058,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC