Opening of Azerbaijan's trading house in Ukraine to boost non-oil products' export

Opening of Azerbaijan's Trading house in Ukraine will increase export of non-oil products, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev at a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko, the ministry told Trend. At the meeting, during which the parties exchanged views on opportunities of expanding the Azerbaijan-Ukraine economic relations and cooperation, it was noted that the ties between the two countries are at a high level and the heads of these states attach special importance to the development of cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.