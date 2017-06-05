Opening of Azerbaijan's trading house...

Opening of Azerbaijan's trading house in Ukraine to boost non-oil products' export

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Opening of Azerbaijan's Trading house in Ukraine will increase export of non-oil products, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev at a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko, the ministry told Trend. At the meeting, during which the parties exchanged views on opportunities of expanding the Azerbaijan-Ukraine economic relations and cooperation, it was noted that the ties between the two countries are at a high level and the heads of these states attach special importance to the development of cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC