Opening of Azerbaijan's trading house in Ukraine to boost non-oil products' export
Opening of Azerbaijan's Trading house in Ukraine will increase export of non-oil products, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev at a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko, the ministry told Trend. At the meeting, during which the parties exchanged views on opportunities of expanding the Azerbaijan-Ukraine economic relations and cooperation, it was noted that the ties between the two countries are at a high level and the heads of these states attach special importance to the development of cooperation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC