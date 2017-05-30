Ohio attorney general sues 5 pharmace...

Ohio attorney general sues 5 pharmaceutical companies over opioid epidemic

The Ohio attorney general has filed a lawsuit against five leading prescription opioid manufacturers, alleging that the companies intentionally misled patients regarding the risks and benefits of opioid use with fraudulent marketing. Attorney General Mike DeWine accused the companies of leading patients to believe that opioids were not addictive, which the lawsuit says fueled the current opioid epidemic in Ohio.

