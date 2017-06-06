Novartis, BMS in Opdivo Clinical Coll...

Novartis, BMS in Opdivo Clinical Collaboration

Novartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb have entered into a clinical research collaboration to investigate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Mekinist in combination with Opdivo and Opdivo + Yervoy regimen as a potential treatment option for metastatic colorectal cancer. BMS will conduct the study, which is expected to establish recommended dose regimens and the preliminary anti-tumor activity of the combination therapies.

