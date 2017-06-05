Mylan May Have Actually Started Something Beneficial; Snap's Stock Structure In Focus -ICYMI Monday
Sure, the World Wide Developers Conference was in our crosshairs , but many of us here at TheStreet were acutely tuned into our sister publication The Deal , which hosted its second annual corporate governance conference on Monday. Amid the many headlines to come out of the event, no two panels drew more attention than those that discussed Snap Inc. 's voting class structure and another discussing the current regulatory environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC