Mylan Investors Reject Executive Pay Proposal, a Major Blow to the EpiPen Maker

A majority of Mylan NV shareholders on Thursday, June 22, voted against the EpiPen maker's executive pay proposal, a major blow to the company's C-Suite. The stinging negative vote comes after a shareholder group launched a "just vote no" campaign urging fellow investors to vote against Mylan's executive pay packages and against six company-nominated directors in an uncontested election.

