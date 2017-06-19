Mylan Investors Reject Executive Pay ...

Mylan Investors Reject Executive Pay Proposal, a Major Blow to the EpiPen Maker

A majority of Mylan NV shareholders on Thursday, June 22, voted against the EpiPen maker's executive pay proposal, a major blow to the company's C-Suite. The stinging negative vote comes after a shareholder group launched a "just vote no" campaign urging fellow investors to vote against Mylan's executive pay packages and against six company-nominated directors in an uncontested election.

