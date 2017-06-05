Mylan in Another Spat, This Time With ISS

Embattled EpiPen maker Mylan is expressing frustration with Institutional Shareholder Services as the proxy advisory firm prepares a recommendation regarding company executive pay and director nominations that will be brought to a vote at Mylan's June 22 shareholder meeting. In a "Just vote-no" campaign , New York's Comptroller's Office, on behalf of New York City Pension Funds and in partnership with New York State Comptroller Thomas P. Napoli, the California State Teachers' Retirement System and Dutch pension manager PGGM, are urging Mylan shareholders to vote against six company-nominated directors in an uncontested election.

