Mylan defends chairman to ISS ahead of investor vote

Mylan released a letter today that defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS as the proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to Reuters. MYL met with ISS on Monday and discussed the role of Coury in growing the company, according to the letter, and defended the Chairman's $97M compensation as well as the company's dealings with Teva , saying it never received a takeover offer from the Israeli drugmaker in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.