Mylan defends chairman to ISS ahead o...

Mylan defends chairman to ISS ahead of investor vote

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seeking Alpha

Mylan released a letter today that defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS as the proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to Reuters. MYL met with ISS on Monday and discussed the role of Coury in growing the company, according to the letter, and defended the Chairman's $97M compensation as well as the company's dealings with Teva , saying it never received a takeover offer from the Israeli drugmaker in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC