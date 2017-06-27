More trouble for Canada-EU trade deal, as drug changes delay implementation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Ottawa this week. At a state dinner Tuesday night, Mattarella said his country strongly supports the implementation of Canada's trade deal with the EU, but concerns elsewhere are holding it up.
