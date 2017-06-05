Measures of success: How value-based ...

Measures of success: How value-based pricing may change the pharmaceutical industry

Adoption of value-based pricing, where drug prices are linked to real-world outcomes rather than on a per-pill or per-treatment basis, will have a profound impact on the pharmaceutical industry. And with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services indicating that they are ready to test new pricing models, the shift toward value-based arrangements has already begun.

