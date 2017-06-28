McKesson Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

McKesson Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

McKesson Corporation today reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 and the underlying key assumptions provided in its press release on May 18, 2017. McKesson is hosting its Investor Day today in Boston, Massachusetts.

