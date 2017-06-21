McKesson Corporation to Webcast Investor Day
McKesson Corporation will host an Investor Day in Boston on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, including presentations by John Hammergren, chairman, president and chief executive officer; James Beer, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Paul Julian, executive vice president and group president, McKesson Distribution Solutions; and other members of our leadership team. The webcast and Investor Day presentation will be available live and archived on our Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com .
