Martyn Brown: The Rx-files-the truth is out there

If all goes according to plan, British Columbia's new premier, John Horgan, should be sworn-in in time to attend the next meeting of Canada's premiers in Edmonton, from July 17 to 19. It's anyone's guess what will be on their agenda, or which companies might be sponsoring that annual event. In my experience, those annual affairs were mostly a great excuse for a political gabfest, punctuated by extravagant feasts of local fare and lots of booze for the countless attending bureaucrats and politicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.