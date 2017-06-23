Lundbeck and Takeda receive Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA
Takeda and Lundbeck are disappointed, but we believe in the strength of the data and plan to continue discussions with the FDA on potential paths forward. The companies remain committed to the depression community and Trintellix as a treatment option for adult patients living with depression, including those who suffer from cognitive dysfunction as part of this disease.
