K for kids: Low vitamin K2 levels may boost fracture risk

Children with low levels of vitamin K2 are at an increased risk of fractures, and small changes in vitamin K status can have a big effects on bone health, says a new study from Poland. The study, presented at the International Conference on Children's Bone Health in WA1 4rzburg, Germany, is said to be the first to evaluate both D and K2 status in healthy children with low-energy fractures and in the control group without fractures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients-USA.