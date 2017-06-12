K for kids: Low vitamin K2 levels may...

K for kids: Low vitamin K2 levels may boost fracture risk

Read more: NutraIngredients-USA

Children with low levels of vitamin K2 are at an increased risk of fractures, and small changes in vitamin K status can have a big effects on bone health, says a new study from Poland. The study, presented at the International Conference on Children's Bone Health in WA1 4rzburg, Germany, is said to be the first to evaluate both D and K2 status in healthy children with low-energy fractures and in the control group without fractures.

Chicago, IL

