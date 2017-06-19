Israeli credit card firm Isracard nam...

Israeli credit card firm Isracard names outgoing Teva CFO as chairman

7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Israel's biggest credit card company Isracard on Wednesday named Eyal Desheh, the outgoing chief financial officer of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , as its new chairman. Teva in April said Desheh would step down at end-June after nearly a decade in the job, the second top official to resign from the Israel-based company this year.

Chicago, IL

