Israeli credit card firm Isracard names outgoing Teva CFO as chairman
Israel's biggest credit card company Isracard on Wednesday named Eyal Desheh, the outgoing chief financial officer of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , as its new chairman. Teva in April said Desheh would step down at end-June after nearly a decade in the job, the second top official to resign from the Israel-based company this year.
