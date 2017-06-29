Investment Group Calls for Mylan Dire...

Investment Group Calls for Mylan Director, Chairman to Step Down

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Pharmaceutical company Mylan NV may be on the cusp of a revolt after an investment group including New York City and State pension funds and the California teachers pension fund called for the resignation of Chairman Robert Coury and Director Wendy Cameron as part of an ongoing campaign to cut executive pay. A third of shareholders voted against Coury and more than half voted against Cameron, who heads the company's compensation committee, last week at the company's annual shareholders' meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC