Investment Group Calls for Mylan Director, Chairman to Step Down

Pharmaceutical company Mylan NV may be on the cusp of a revolt after an investment group including New York City and State pension funds and the California teachers pension fund called for the resignation of Chairman Robert Coury and Director Wendy Cameron as part of an ongoing campaign to cut executive pay. A third of shareholders voted against Coury and more than half voted against Cameron, who heads the company's compensation committee, last week at the company's annual shareholders' meeting.

