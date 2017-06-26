Industry must be funded so that we ca...

Industry must be funded so that we can buy equipment, machinery, says Okoli

Vanguard

The Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Dr Stella Okoli, on Monday said the pharmaceutical industry was in need of urgent government intervention, as it required injection of funds in the region of N30 billion. Okoli told newsmen at an interactive session in Lagos that injection of funds by the government would help the industry to do better and take its rightful place in the country.

Chicago, IL

