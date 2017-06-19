How Does Mylan Cut Its Tax Bill? By I...

How Does Mylan Cut Its Tax Bill? By Investing in Coal

5 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Mylan N.V. has made some unlikely allies in the coal industry in order to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits and boost earnings, Reuters reported. The pharmaceutical company has snatched up majority stakes in five coal refineries since 2011.

