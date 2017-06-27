Horizon Pharma plc Announces District Court Decision to Uphold VIMOVO ...
Horizon Pharma plc , a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs, today announced that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey upheld the validity of two Horizon Pharma patents covering VIMOVO A , and that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. , Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan Laboratories Ltd., and Mylan Inc. , and Lupin Ltd. and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. would infringe at least one of the two patents with their proposed generic naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium products.
