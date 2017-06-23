Head to Head Survey: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Mylan N.V. are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends. This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Mylan N.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.