Govt eyes veggie alternative for capsule coating

NEW DELHI: The government is considering a proposal to replace animal-based gelatin with plant cellulose for the coating of capsules, in a bid to offer people a vegetarian alternative. While the proposal already has an in-principle approval from the country's top drug regulator, the Union health ministry has now forwarded it to a scientific committee headed by Professor C K Kokate , who is also evaluating the case of irrational combination drugs.

