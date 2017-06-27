Govt eyes veggie alternative for caps...

Govt eyes veggie alternative for capsule coating

16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: The government is considering a proposal to replace animal-based gelatin with plant cellulose for the coating of capsules, in a bid to offer people a vegetarian alternative. While the proposal already has an in-principle approval from the country's top drug regulator, the Union health ministry has now forwarded it to a scientific committee headed by Professor C K Kokate , who is also evaluating the case of irrational combination drugs.

Read more at The Times of India.

