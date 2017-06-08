GNC Holdings (GNC) versus PharMerica (PMC) Head to Head Comparison

GNC Holdings and PharMerica are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitabiliy, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings. GNC Holdings has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.