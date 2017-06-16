FDA approves new EpiPen rival

U.S. regulators have approved new competition for EpiPen, the emergency allergy medicine that made Mylan a poster child for pharmaceutical company greed. The Food and Drug Administration approved Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s product on Thursday.

