FDA approves new, cheaper rival to EpiPen allergy shot
This photo provided by Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. shows the Symjepi syringe, prefilled with the hormone epinephrine, which helps stop life-threatening allergic reactions from insect stings and bites or eating foods such as nuts and eggs. On Thursday, June 15, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. product, which is expected to go on sale later in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC