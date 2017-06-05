Facebook May Enter the Pharma Ad Market

Facebook May Enter the Pharma Ad Market

20 hrs ago Read more: Target Marketing Magazine

Register now for the Target Marketing Healthcare Roundtable .] As much as ad watchers are touting Facebook's possible entrance into the pharma ad market as a breakthrough and a push into Google and Twitter's market share, Target Marketing sees the move as a bit slow. Today, CNBC reports, Facebook is hosting an invite-only healthcare summit in New York aimed at "marketers in the pharmaceutical industry, although other health industry leaders might also be in attendance."

