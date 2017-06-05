Facebook May Enter the Pharma Ad Market
Register now for the Target Marketing Healthcare Roundtable .] As much as ad watchers are touting Facebook's possible entrance into the pharma ad market as a breakthrough and a push into Google and Twitter's market share, Target Marketing sees the move as a bit slow. Today, CNBC reports, Facebook is hosting an invite-only healthcare summit in New York aimed at "marketers in the pharmaceutical industry, although other health industry leaders might also be in attendance."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Target Marketing Magazine.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
