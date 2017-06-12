ErgoMed Names a New CEO as Founder Mo...

ErgoMed Names a New CEO as Founder Moves to Executive Vice Chairman

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BioSpace

Dr Weng joins Ergomed with effect from 1 July 2017 from EPS Holdings, Inc. , a global CRO listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. When Dr Weng joins the Company, Dr Miroslav Reljanovic, Ergomed's founder, will transition from CEO to Executive Vice-Chairman, where he will support Dr Weng and the Board in growing and developing Ergomed's CRO offering and provide strategic guidance on Ergomed's co-development business and wholly-owned pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC