ErgoMed Names a New CEO as Founder Moves to Executive Vice Chairman

Dr Weng joins Ergomed with effect from 1 July 2017 from EPS Holdings, Inc. , a global CRO listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. When Dr Weng joins the Company, Dr Miroslav Reljanovic, Ergomed's founder, will transition from CEO to Executive Vice-Chairman, where he will support Dr Weng and the Board in growing and developing Ergomed's CRO offering and provide strategic guidance on Ergomed's co-development business and wholly-owned pipeline.

