EpiPen maker faces revolt over exec's $98 million pay package

EpiPen maker Mylan is racing to put down a revolt from shareholders outraged by a $98 million pay package for its former CEO. Institutional Shareholder Services, a shareholder advisory firm, took the rare step of urging investors to oust all of Mylan's existing directors.

