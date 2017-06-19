Drugmaker Astellas handed further ABPI suspension

Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma has said it "deeply regrets" safety failings that on Friday triggered a threat of permanent expulsion from the UK's pharmaceutical industry trade body. In a highly unusual move, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry imposed a second consecutive 12-month suspension on the company, citing a series of "shocking" breaches of guidelines that the trade group said "raised serious concerns with regard to patient safety and public confidence in the pharmaceutical industry".

