Drug pricing order would cut regulations

12 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The Trump administration may try to cut regulations in order to speed up drug approvals or lower the price of expensive prescription drugs, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Hill. The order has yet to be released, but experts said the policies in the draft are considered to be friendly toward the pharmaceutical industry.

