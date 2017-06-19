Draft Drug Price Order Focuses on Regulations, Trade
The Trump administration might seek to roll back regulations in pursuit of faster drug approvals, promoting drug competition and new payment models for federal health insurance programs, according to a draft executive order obtained by CQ Roll Call. Some of the items listed would benefit pharmaceutical companies, despite President Donald Trump's pledge earlier this year to take steps to rein in the industry because he said it was "getting away with murder."
