Cypress Capital Management LLC Wy Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period.

