Covestro to seek acquisitions during next five years

Materials supplier Covestro AG will be looking to bolt-on acquisitions to boost its specialty business and add tailored solutions for its customers in the next five years, according to CEO Patrick Thomas. During a financial presentation in London, the Leverkusen, Germany-based company said it had significantly outgrown its industry since it began trading its stock in 2015 following its spinoff from Bayer AG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.