Covestro to seek acquisitions during next five years
Materials supplier Covestro AG will be looking to bolt-on acquisitions to boost its specialty business and add tailored solutions for its customers in the next five years, according to CEO Patrick Thomas. During a financial presentation in London, the Leverkusen, Germany-based company said it had significantly outgrown its industry since it began trading its stock in 2015 following its spinoff from Bayer AG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC