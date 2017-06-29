Covestro to seek acquisitions during ...

Covestro to seek acquisitions during next five years

Materials supplier Covestro AG will be looking to bolt-on acquisitions to boost its specialty business and add tailored solutions for its customers in the next five years, according to CEO Patrick Thomas. During a financial presentation in London, the Leverkusen, Germany-based company said it had significantly outgrown its industry since it began trading its stock in 2015 following its spinoff from Bayer AG.

Chicago, IL

