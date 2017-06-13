Comparing Lannett Co

Neos Therapeutics and Lannett Co are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitabiliy and risk. This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Neos Therapeutics and Lannett Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.