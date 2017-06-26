Clinton Group Inc. Lowers Position in McKesson Corporation
Clinton Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,543 shares during the period.
