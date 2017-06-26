Chinese lawmakers calls for innovation in pharmaceuticals
Chinese lawmakers have called for more administrative support for the country's pharmaceutical industry to boost the development of new drugs. The suggestion was made Monday by members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress while deliberating the report on enforcement of the Drug Administration Law and the central government's report on drug management.
