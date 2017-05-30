Buying picks up in Adamis Pharma ahea...

Buying picks up in Adamis Pharma ahead of FDA decision on generic EpiPen

Thinly traded micro cap Adamis Pharmaceuticals has rallied almost 20% over the past sessions. A key upcoming event is the FDA decision on its marketing application for its version of Mylan's emergency use allergy treatment EpiPen .

