Bristol-Myers Squibb to Sell Manufacturing Facility in Swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.

SK Biotek is first Korean company to invest in pharmaceutical manufacturing in Ireland and anticipates further investment by adding R&D, marketing and additional manufacturing capabilities Bristol-Myers Squibb shifts manufacturing focus in Ireland to reflect growing biologics portfolio with ongoing investment in Cruiserath biologics facility )-- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and SK Biotek Co., Ltd. today announced the companies have signed a definitive purchase agreement to sell Bristol-Myers Squibb's small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Swords, Ireland, to SK Biotek, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SK Holdings , based in Seoul, South Korea.

